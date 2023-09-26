World's worst-rated tourist attraction is in Los Angeles, survey says

If visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on your bucket list, you might want to rethink that.

Stasher ranked 99 global tourist attractions based on Google reviews, quality of local accommodations, distance from the closest international airport, tourist safety, and TikTok popularity.

Topping the list was the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which also ranked first in 2019 in Stasher's first tourist attractions study.

This year, the tourist hotspot on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street scored 3.42/10. The attraction received the lowest Google Reviews score (4/5). The USA’s poor global peace index (3.85) also dragged Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist hub through the mud.

According to Google reviews, people described the WOF as "grubby and slightly scary," "dirty," and "unsafe."

Here's a look at the top 5 worst-rated tourist attractions in the world:

Hollywood Walk of Fame (California, USA) Grand Bazaar (Turkey) Taj Mahal (India) Busch Gardens (Florida, USA) Lotte World (South Korea)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the top 5 best tourist attractions were all located in Europe and ranked high based on tourist safety and high TikTok engagement levels.

Coming in first place is the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, scoring an impressive 7.34/10. The large neo-Gothic building overlooks the River Danube and is home to both the National Assembly of Hungary and a must-visit attraction in the city.

Europe dominates the top 5, showcasing the best tourist safety and TikTok engagement levels.

To see the full study, tap or click here.

