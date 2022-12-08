Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1

If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money.

Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1.

This means landlords will be able to resume increasing rent on rent-controlled apartments beginning Feb. 1 2024.

Tenants who have missed payments since March 2020 will have to meet two re-payment deadlines.

Under state law, they have until Aug. 1, 2023, to pay back missed rent between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Under the city's moratorium, tenants will have until Feb. 1, 2024, to re-pay rent accumulated from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023.

City News Service contributed to this report.