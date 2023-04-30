Loyola HS baseball player hit, killed by train near San Diego

The community continues to mourn the death of a Loyola High School baseball player who was hit and killed by a train near San Diego.

The victim, identified by friends and family as 18-year-old Ryan Times, was in Carlsbad for spring break when he was hit by a commuter train on the tracks south of Tamarack Avenue on April 11. He died at the scene.

Times played the last two seasons with the school's baseball team. Following Times' death, the team released a statement on social media about the "challenging week," saying they would "close out the season strong in honor of RT."

"On behalf of the entire Loyola Baseball program, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone for all of your love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.Fly high, Ryan. We love you.4/29," the team tweeted.

Times is survived by his parents, Brent and Christine, and his sisters Jessica, Halie, and Kendall.