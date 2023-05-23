Fate of $278,000 LAPD robot dog to be determined by city council

A long-delayed decision is expected Tuesday on whether the city will accept the controversial donation of a robotic dog for Los Angeles police.

The LA Police Foundation wants to give LAPD a $278,000 robotic dog that's prompted protests from the community and from LA City council members.

Critics say the "Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle" would become a tool for the LAPD to harass and conduct surveillance of certain communities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA City Council delays vote on LAPD robot dog

LAPD representatives say the device would only be used in SWAT situations, hazardous materials, or search and rescue operations.

The city council has twice delayed a vote on the high-tech gift.