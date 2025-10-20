Police chase suspect jumps out of moving van, gets hit by incoming traffic

A police chase took a horrific, possibly deadly turn, near Pasadena.

SkyFOX was over the scene as a white van led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Monday, October 20.

At one point during the chase, the suspect jumped out of the moving white van along the 110 Freeway near Northeast Los Angeles/Pasadena, tried to jump over the freeway's center divider before getting hit by incoming traffic at full speed.

The crash ended up shutting down both lanes of the 110 Freeway.

The suspect was initially wanted for possibly stealing the white van. Officials did not say where the van may have been stolen from.