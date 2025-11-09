Police chase suspect clocked at going 120 mph across LA County

A driver is in custody – but not before leading a dangerous police chase across Los Angeles County.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect inside a white sedan led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase on Sunday, November 9.

During multiple points of the pursuit, the suspect – initially wanted for reckless driving – was clocked by SkyFOX's radar for going more than 120 mph on the 710 and 105 freeways. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles and Compton before ditching the car near South Gate.

The suspect took off on foot before police took them into custody near South Gate.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.