VIDEO: Suspects lead 30-minute police chase across Los Angeles; 2 on the run

The search is on for at least two suspects wanted from a half-hour police chase that happened across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects led the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol on the chase.

What we know:

Over the course of the chase, the suspects drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood before ditching the car in South Los Angeles.

One of the suspects is believed to be in custody. At least two of the other suspects who were seen getting out of the same car remain on the run as of March 10.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. Descriptions for the two suspects have not been released to the public as of Monday night.