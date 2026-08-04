Suspect leads police chase across Los Angeles' westside neighborhoods

A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

The suspect, believed to be wanted for assault with deadly weapon, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, August 4.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Mar Vista, West Los Angeles, Rancho Park, Cheviot Hills and Century City before eventually pulling over near Westwood.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say which assault case the suspect may be linked to.