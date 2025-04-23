Pickup truck driver leads police chase across Los Angeles

A man is in custody, but not before leading police on a car chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene in Sun Valley late Wednesday night as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The suspect eventually ditched the red pickup truck he was in and hid behind the backyard of a family's home near Rincon Avenue and Pendleton Street.

The search for the suspect prompted LAPD to force people from that home to evacuate. A family living there was asked to step outside as LAPD officers combed through the property.

What we don't know:

Police ended up arresting the suspect around 10:40 p.m. Outside of possible trespassing and evading officers, officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for non-traffic-related crimes.