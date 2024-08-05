LA businesses can apply for grants worth up to $20,000 under city program

Longtime business owners in Los Angeles can now apply for grants of up to $20,000 through the city's Legacy Business Program, which aims to support businesses that have been operating in the city for at least 20 years. The program, launched by the Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department in February, provides access to capital, technical assistance, and promotional activities to ensure the longevity and success of these businesses.

Applications for the grants opened Monday morning, with a deadline set for September 15 at 11:59 p.m. Grants are expected to be disbursed between October and November after a review process conducted by the Economic Workforce Development Department.

"This effort is dedicated to honoring and supporting the businesses that have long been the backbone of our communities, shaping the unique character of our neighborhoods," said Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, who spearheaded the program. "With more than 50,000 businesses in Los Angeles operating for 20 years or more, programs like this will help ensure their continued success and the preservation of local jobs for decades to come."

Priority for the grants will be given to small businesses facing challenges such as gentrification, steep lease increases, and other threats to their sustainability. In addition to financial support, the Legacy Business Program offers resources for addressing operational and technical challenges, including retirement planning, legal consultation, lease negotiation, and financial counseling. Promotional activities will also be provided, such as social media assistance, website revamping, and partner outreach.

Business owners can also apply to be part of the Legacy Business Registry, making them eligible for additional benefits.

You can find the application online here.

For more information, business owners can contact Angelina Valencia, communications director for Price, at 818-355-4991 or angelina.valencia@lacity.org. The Economic Workforce Development Department can be reached at EWDDComms@lacity.org or 213-744-7300.

CNS contributed to this report.