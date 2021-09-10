Marc Gasol to retire following trade to Memphis: report

article

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sets the stage for his retirement, reports say.

Marc Gasol, the younger brother of Lakers legend and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol, never quite found his groove with the men in purple and gold during his single-season in Los Angeles. Gasol’s trade also comes the day after the Lakers officially announced the signing of DeAndre Jordan.

The center played in 52 games during the 2021-21 NBA season, averaging 1 block and 5 points per game.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal also includes a 2024 second-round pick and cash. The deal will reportedly save the Lakers $10 million.

However, Gasol, 36, is not expected to play for the Grizzlies. Memphis and Gasol are set to work together on a wavier that would release him, which allows him to retire so he can return to Spain to be with his family, ESPN reported.

