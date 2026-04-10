La Brea Tar Pits to close for two-year renovation ahead of 2028 Olympics

The Brief The La Brea Tar Pits Museum will close on July 6, 2026, aiming to modernize the facility for the 2028 Olympics. The two-year project is driven by a need for more space. While the museum doors will be locked, the outdoor park and its active excavation sites will stay open.



One of Los Angeles’ most iconic destinations is closing soon for a massive renovation project ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

What we know:

The last day to visit the La Brea Tar Pits museum will be July 6, 2026. The site is expected to remain closed for an estimated two years, reopening just before the 2028 Summer Games.

The museum website explains that it is running out of space and the renovation will allow the facility to house more than 2 million specimens. This marks the museum’s first major renovation in 50 years.

"The project will introduce new research spaces, updated exhibition areas, and expanded environments across the site, designed to help visitors better engage with the scientific process," the museum stated.

However, this is not a full closure of the park. While the museum building won't be accessible, the excavation sites in the surrounding park will remain open to the public during the project.

What we don't know:

An exact reopening date in 2028 has not been announced.

Local perspective:

It was also announced this week the Getty Center will undergo a modernization ahead of LA28.

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