Health officials warn this jam sold in Los Angeles grocery stores could be contaminated

article

The California Department of Public Health warned consumers Thursday not to eat Shemshad's Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam jarred food products sold in grocery stores across Los Angeles County due to contamination concerns.

The potentially contaminated jars were sold at local grocery stores, including Woodland Hills Market in Woodland Hills, Q Market in Van Nuys and Wholesome Choice Market in Irvine, the department said in a statement shared on X.

The products were allegedly produced outside of the health department's cannery program oversight, making them susceptible to clostridium botulinum contamination, state health officials said. They warned that ingestion of botulism toxin from improperly processed jarred and canned foods can lead to serious illness and death.

The initial symptoms frequently experienced from the botulism toxin are double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids and dry or sore throat, according to health officials. Additional symptoms may include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, unstable neck muscles, or even paralysis of the extremities and respiratory muscles.

Shemshad, a Los Angeles-based company, has not yet voluntarily recalled its Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam products, according to the health department.

The California Department of Public Health said it has issued a violation notice to the company, and that they could face further action, including a revocation of its license.

Shemshad did not immediately comment on the matter.

The products of concern are being sold under the brand name in 16-ounce glass jars with screw-on metal lids and dated with "APR 25 2025" expiration dates.

Consumers who find the product on store shelves are asked to report them to the health department's toll-free complaint line at 800-495- 3232.

City News Service contributed to this report.