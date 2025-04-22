Angelenos honor the legacy of Pope Francis

Catholics across Southern California and around the world continue to mourn the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and leader of the Catholic Church.

Francis, the Bishop of Rome, died at 7:35 a.m. local time Monday at the Vatican and "returned to the home of the Father," Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement. Francis was 88.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies joined Farrell when he made the announcement at the Vatican.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune."

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez celebrated the 12:10 p.m. Mass Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles in honor of Pope Francis.

"I join the family of God here in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and Catholics all over the world, in grieving the loss of our Holy Father," Gomez said in a statement.

"In this beautiful Easter season, when we celebrate our hope in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, we pray that the angels may lead Pope Francis into paradise, that the saints and martyrs welcome him, and that God in his mercy will make his face shine upon his faithful servant and grant him eternal rest in the love that never ends."

Gomez added that he will be spending the next few days reflecting with gratitude on the Holy Father's kindness and pastoral care for those in Los Angeles.

"Over the years, he appointed seven auxiliary bishops to assist me in serving the family of God and he was always quick to show his spiritual closeness to us in our times of need. It was just in January that he offered prayers and words of consolation as we faced the destruction caused by the wildfires in the Palisades and Altadena. I will never forget his fraternal comfort as we mourned the sudden taking of our beloved Bishop David O'Connell in 2023," Gomez said.

"Pope Francis showed us, by his constant example, that we should have a great devotion to the Virgin Mary, who is our Blessed Mother and the Mother of the Church. We turn to Holy Mary now, and we ask for her protection and tender care. May she wrap our Holy Father in the mantle of her love. And may he rest in peace."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recalled watching Francis when he delivered an address to Congress in 2015.

"My heart is with Catholics across L.A. County waking up to the heartbreaking news of the passing of Pope Francis. I had the honor of being present for his joint address to Congress in 2015 and was struck by his humility and kindness," Hahn posted on social media.

"He spoke about the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. It was a message we all needed to hear -- and one we should all still strive to live by."

County Supervisor Hilda Solis said that as the first pope from Latin America, "he brought a fresh and deeply human perspective to the Catholic Church and to the world."

"He challenged us to confront poverty, care for our planet, and uplift the dignity of women in the Church and beyond," Solis said. "His words and actions resonated far beyond the walls of any one faith. I was honored to see him at the U.S. Capitol and White House, where his humility, moral clarity, and deep compassion were on full display. He was a spiritual leader for Catholics -- and a moral voice for humanity. May his kindness and light continue to guide us all."

The Catholic Diocese of Orange issued a statement mourning Francis' death, but saying, "In this moment of great loss, we give thanks for the life of a shepherd who embodied the Gospel with humility, mercy and an unwavering faith in God's boundless love.

"From the very beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis called us to embrace the Lord's command to evangelize, urging us in Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) to go forth boldly, reaching out to all people and proclaiming the Good News with renewed fervor. His witness has profoundly shaped our own mission as a diocese, inspiring us to be a Church that is not turned in on itself but one that goes out, serving the poor, welcoming the lost and walking alongside all who seek Christ.

"As we grieve, let us also find hope in the promise of the Resurrection and in the enduring impact of Pope Francis' ministry. May his call to missionary discipleship continue to guide our diocese as we seek to live out the Gospel in both word and action. United in prayer, let us commend him to the infinite mercy of our loving Father, trusting that the light of Christ now shines upon him in eternal glory."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that Francis "led with his love of peace and creation and sought to protect and lift up the vulnerable."

"He championed human dignity, especially that of the poor, called the world to urgent climate action, condemned the death penalty, and confronted painful truths -- including the Church's role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples," Newsom said. "His papacy was characterized by moral courage, a profound respect for all creation, and a deep conviction in the transformative power of love to heal and unite."

Francis was diagnosed with chronic lung disease and had part of a lung removed when he was younger. He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 for a respiratory episode that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days in the hospital.

He served as pope for 12 years and set a different tone for the papacy, focusing on humility for a Catholic Church facing scandals and accusations of indifference.

The Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope on March 13, 2013, and succeeded Pope Benedict XVI, whose surprise resignation led to Francis' election.

Francis reached out to the LGBTQ+ community and cracked down on traditionalists, which created tension with conservatives in the Catholic Church.

He was pope during the coronavirus pandemic and asked his followers to use it as an opportunity to review the economic and political framework that he said was turning the wealthy against the impoverished.

"We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented," Francis told an empty St. Peter's Square in March 2020. Part of his message included stressing the need for "all of us to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other."