Man gets hit by car trying to escape ICE raid at a Home Depot in Los Angeles County

The Brief A man got hit by a car after he allegedly tried to run away from ICE agents. The ICE raid was staged outside a Home Depot in Monrovia.



A man is dead after he got hit by a car allegedly trying to run away from an ICE raid at a Home Depot in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

Police in Monrovia were told that federal agents were approaching a Home Depot on Mountain Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 14. According to the Monrovia Police Department, a man ran off from the Home Depot parking lot on foot before getting hit by a car around 9:50 a.m.

Monrovia city and fire departments were told the man had crossed Evergreen Avenue and entered the 210 Freeway before getting hit by a car.

FOX 11 was told the man has since died after getting hit by the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify what ended up happening at the ICE raid at the Monrovia Home Depot other than a man getting hit by the car.

The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released as of 4 p.m. August 14.

The backstory:

Thursday's deadly incident is among the latest cases where a person died trying to run away from federal agents during a raid in Southern California.

Back in July 10, an ICE raid broke out at a cannabis farm in Camarillo. Jaime Alanís, a farmer, tried to run away from the federal agent, but fell off a roof, killing him.

"The family is destroyed, it was something very hard that happened to the family and we just want answers, we're just destroyed," Juan Duran, Jaime's brother-in-law, said through a translator back on August 6.

