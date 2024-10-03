LA woman, 28, sues former partner she met on dating app for giving her herpes

A 28-year-old media marketing manager Thursday sued a former male partner, whom she says infected her with an incurable and life-altering form of the herpes virus despite his promises that he was free of any communicable diseases and never told her that he worked in the commercial sex industry.

The plaintiff is identified only as R.R. and the defendant as JTF in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit that alleges sexual battery, negligent infliction of the herpes simplex type 2, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and fraud. She seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and is represented by former Stormy Daniels attorney Keith M. Davidson.

Before meeting JTF, RR was a"happy, disease-free individual looking forward to the life ahead of her," according to her suit.

Now, however, she is overcome with anxiety, knows she cannot safely give natural birth to children and her life is "forever changed for the worse," the suit alleges.

The pair met on a dating app in July 2022 and two months later, during Labor Day weekend, JTF said he was free of any sexually transmitted diseases and had to be tested to get medical insurance, the suit states.

JTF convinced RR that it was safe for them to be intimate the first time without him using a condom, according to the suit, which further states the two were again intimate later in September 2022. At the end of that month, RR began having pain as well as cold and flu symptoms, according to her suit.

After a series of tests with mixed results, RR was told in October 2022 that she had HSV-2 in addition to HSV-1, according to the suit, which further states that the plaintiff is burdened with taking medications for her condition indefinitely.

JTF was obligated to warn RR that he was engaged in the commercial sex industry, where he acted as a male performer who was paid for performing sexual acts in still photographs and on video for money, according to the suit.