Dozens of undocumented workers fired from LA Equestrian Center over immigration status

The Brief As many as 40 employees at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center were fired on Friday. LA Mayor Karen Bass said the firings came after immigration officials asked the facility if employees had proper identification.



Undocumented employees of the Los Angeles Equestrian Center near Burbank have reportedly been fired.

What we know:

Employees told FOX11 as many as 40 employees who cared for the horses and stables were let go Friday morning.

Some who board their horses at the center were upset by the mass firing.

"It's terrible," said Susan Becker. "There's a lot of people whose life has been upended."



The Equestrian Center is tucked just north of Griffith Park.

RELATED: Federal appeals court upholds ban on immigration raids in LA

What they're saying:

The city contracts private company ASM Global to run the facility. LA Mayor Karen Bass spoke with our Elex Michaelson about the matter.

"Apparently, I guess ICE asked for whether or not the employees had proper identification and through e-Verify, and that's all I know right now," said Bass. "But what's important to me, though is, is ICE changing their tactics? Are they changing their tactics?"

Just last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a federal judge's Temporary Restraining Order preventing ICE from stopping and questioning people about their immigration status without reasonable suspicion or a warrant.

It does not appear that today's events at the equestrian center violate that order, but still people are upset.

"I'm devastated you know? This is a terrible situation for all these people who, a lot of these people have been working a long time and they've been working really hard," said Becker.

ASM Global shared a statement saying, "The Los Angeles Equestrian Center prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of every horse entrusted to our care. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel issues."

FOX11 also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a statement on this, but it has not yet responded.