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Preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake reported near Long Beach, Signal Hill

By
FOX 11
Earthquakes
Published October 9, 2026 12:54 AM PDT
Published October 9, 2026 12:54 AM PDT
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA

Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA

The preparedness activity comes hours after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Mexico-Guatemala border.

LOS ANGELES - A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Long Beach and Signal Hill.

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported a little before 12:45 a.m. on Friday, October 9, with the center pinned about 1.24 miles southwest of Signal Hill and about 7.6 miles in depth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. USGS is asking those who felt the shake to report it on the agency's website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This report referenced information provided by the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website.

EarthquakesLos Angeles CountyInstastoriesLong BeachSignal Hill