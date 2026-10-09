Preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake reported near Long Beach, Signal Hill

A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near Long Beach and Signal Hill.

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported a little before 12:45 a.m. on Friday, October 9, with the center pinned about 1.24 miles southwest of Signal Hill and about 7.6 miles in depth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. USGS is asking those who felt the shake to report it on the agency's website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.