Los Angeles couple gets engaged at 'Adele One Night Only' special

A Los Angeles couple got engaged in front of a crowd of celebrities Sunday night as part of the Adele One Night Only special on CBS.

Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann's love story started seven years ago when they realized they lived in the same apartment building. Mann is originally from Ohio and Brunson is from New York.

"We met living in the same apartment building in LA. His fraternity brother was my next-door neighbor. He [Quentin] actually was here [in Los Angeles] for a job interview. He was finishing his master's at Syracuse and was doing interviews and was staying next door to me so I met him and two months later, I go out to the pool and I see him there and I was like hey didn't I meet you and he was like yeah I got a job here so I moved into the same building and I was like OK you're my boyfriend now," said Mann who laughed while recounting the story.

Brunson saw a post about a contest to enter for people who wanted to propose to a spouse.

"It just spoke to me and I submitted a video for them and told them how great my little babe was and they fell in love with us and we ended up on the Adele show. I had no idea what it was. I just kept telling them to make sure it wasn't a joke. I didn't want to be the butt of anybody's joke. They confirmed it was a once in a lifetime thing but they still wouldn't tell me what it was because there was too much red tape but I trusted them," said Brunson.

Brunson said producers told him more details a couple of days before the show, but he did not know it would be an event filled with celebrities. Mann walked onto the stage alongside Brunson with a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones. She was shocked when the blindfold came off.

"Honestly I know it sounds crazy but it felt out of body and I was like first of all, where are we? And then I saw Adele, and I was like what is happening? I'm not even kidding. I couldn't even feel my legs or my body at all so it's good I stayed on two feet or didn't throw up, honestly. I could have thrown up," said Mann.

The couple plans to invite Adele and Oprah to their wedding.

"She [Adele] did this so literally her and Oprah did this so I'm like Oprah can officiate. We can do it at the Rose Garden. Adele can perform her song. We only need five minutes from them," Mann and Brunson said while laughing.

Following the proposal, the couple sat in the front row of the concert alongside Melissa McCarthy and Lizzo.

The concert was Adele's first in over four years, and before the proposal, Adele told the crowd to be quiet and then dedicated the song 'Make You Feel My Love' to the couple following the proposal.

