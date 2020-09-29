LA County offers $10,000 reward in case of missing Palmdale woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 reward on Tuesday for information about a woman reported missing in Palmdale and believed to be the victim of foul play.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward, saying investigators thought it might draw out witnesses with valuable information.

On Aug. 3, 27-year-old Gloria Huerta, also known as Jessica, was reported to sheriff's deputies as missing.

Missing woman: Gloria Huerta (LASD)

She was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, where she was staying in her 15-to 20-feet white trailer.

Sheriff's investigators believe that an altercation happened there.

The trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door, is also missing.

The sheriff's department described Huerta as a small Hispanic woman, 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

She is known to frequent Palmdale and Littlerock.

Anyone with additional information about her whereabouts is urged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).