100,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized in LA County amid wildfire threats, upcoming holiday weekend

Firefighters confiscated more than 100,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in Los Angeles County. The massive bust comes in the wake of the region being hit by a heat wave and just days before the holiday weekend.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over a building in the 3000 block of Tanager Avenue in Commerce where there were heavy police and fire crew presence on Wednesday, May 21.

According to Cal Fire, the alleged firework owners were not following laws and regulations related to having the right paperwork to own the fireworks.

The news of the bust comes as parts of Southern Califoria were hit with triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday.

Cal Fire shared images of the fireworks it confiscated in the bust:

What they're saying:

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued a statement highlighting the dangers of fireworks, in addition to mentioning that it's illegal in some parts of the state:

"Fireworks are illegal in parts of California due to the significant risk they pose, as they cause severe injuries and millions of dollars in property damage each year. Large grass crops and dry vegetation increase the threat of devastating fires throughout all of California."

California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berland issued a statement highlighting the possible prevalence of illegal fireworks as we get close to the summer holidays.

"As we approach the 4th of July and a typical increase in usage of illegal fireworks, this seizure should be a reminder of our zero tolerance to illegal fireworks in California," Berland said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not made announcements on arrests related to the May 21 bust, but Cal Fire warned in a statement that violating these fireworks laws are subject to $50,000 fines and possibly a year in jail.