Extreme heat prevails in Southern California

The Brief Heat advisories remain in effect for several parts of Los Angeles County through Friday night. Afternoon highs will approach triple digits. Slight cooling is expected going into Memorial Day weekend.



A heat wave continues to bear down on Southern California in the days ahead of the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Temperatures continue to flirt with triple digits

What we know:

"We’re going to be looking forward to even hotter temperatures today," FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan said.

It wasn’t too long ago that the region saw record-breaking highs, as a warming trend also struck the area on May 10.

"Those interior valleys could reach as hot as 100 degrees, if not more than that," Khan explained.

Heat Advisory in effect

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Friday at 9 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley, Malibu Bowl, and Malibu Lake.

The weather alert will expand to more areas beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday as the heat will be widespread.

"We’re talking about the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley out towards San Gabriel Valley into Pasadena, Whittier, Pico Rivera, all the way down to Long Beach," Khan said.

Those in the area are asked to stay hydrated and to limit their time outdoors.

What's next:

Slight cooling is expected going into the holiday weekend as hot and dry conditions continue.

Overall, forecasters anticipate the heat will be a trend in the summer months.

"It does appear that there's a higher probability that we're going to continue with this heat on par of what we were forecasting that it could be a pretty hot summer," Khan added.