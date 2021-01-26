Los Angeles City Council supports fast-tracking citizenship for frontline workers

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday voted to show its support for any legislation that expedites the process for immigrants working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain U.S. citizenship.

The resolution was introduced by Council President Nury Martinez, and said in part, "the city of Los Angeles should request the U.S. Congress and the President to establish a fast-track process that would grant citizenship expeditiously to immigrant frontline workers who have proven their courage, commitment and dedication to saving lives."

RELATED: Biden aims to legalize millions of immigrants as a priority

She noted that the French Interior Ministry established a fast-track citizenship process for immigrant frontline workers in France, and it has approved over 700 citizenship applications.

"Many frontline workers do not have the luxury of working from home, they receive lower wages on average and come disproportionately from socio-economically disadvantaged groups," the resolution said.

"Immigrant frontline workers amidst this pandemic, who continuously expose themselves and their families to the deadly pandemic, deserve the right to apply and be granted U.S. citizenship for their courage and dedication to preserving life," it added.

The resolution must next be approved by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.