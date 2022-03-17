Los Angeles celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Over the rainbow, to the pot - or pint - of gold… liquid gold.

Ice-cold green beer, green hair, and no one cares.

"Enjoying the moment and enjoying life. Welcome back to the pub scene," said Jesse Banuelos.

"This is the first year that we’ve had no restrictions and we can spread people out," said Willy O'Sullivan, O'Brien's owner.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"It’s the best time to have a birthday, the best day to have a birthday," said Jane Hope.

Some pubs around town opened at 6 a.m., maybe to make up for lost time.

"With COVID and everything shut down the last two years, it’s nice to have a taste of home because we’ve really been so far away from it," said Myra McCarthy.

"It feels good to somewhat be back to normal so I’m glad I’m here with my green wig celebrating it with my friends!" said Sophia Gomez.

"I have two years of costumes waiting. I’ve got costumes all over," said "Ocean the Leprechaun."

"How do we compare to St. Patty’s Day in your hometown? I’m sorry but you don’t come near. Where I’m from in Ireland you go and watch the parade, have a great time and then everyone goes to Roach’s bar best pub in Tipperary might I add," said JJ Bennett.

LA’s sure holding its own, and Chef Nacho’s got the shepherd’s pie at the Santa Monica Whaler. What's mom's secret ingredient?

"She gets a little egg , mixes it with sugar, and brushes it on top and that’s why we have all that goldenness on top of the potato," said Nacho, chef at Santa Monica Whaler.

For the St. Patty’s Day celebrations there's even green beer pong.

It's a day when everyone’s lucky, happy, and Irish…

"We’re enjoying ourselves, celebrating our national holiday," said Saoirse McCade.

"We’re having a good crack, few pints of Guinness, few glasses of whiskey, having good fun hanging out together," said Myra.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.