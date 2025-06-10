Bethany Fire threatening Burbank buildings, forcing evacuations
LOS ANGELES - A fire broke out in the Burbank area, threatening nearby buildings.
What we know:
The "Bethany Fire" broke out near the intersection of Bethany Road and Amherst Drive on Tuesday, June 10.
EVACUATIONS
The following zones are under an evacuation order:
- BRK-Z005, BRK-Z011-B
- Walnut Avenue above Bel Aire Drive
- Above Bel Aire Ballfield
The zones below are under an evacuation warning, not a mandatory order:
- BRK-Z008, BRK-Z011-A, BRK-Z012
- Irving Drive to Magnolia Boulevard above Kenneth Road.
CLOSURES
- Hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.