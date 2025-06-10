Expand / Collapse search

Bethany Fire threatening Burbank buildings, forcing evacuations

By
Published  June 10, 2025 3:57pm PDT
Burbank
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - A fire broke out in the Burbank area, threatening nearby buildings.

What we know:

The "Bethany Fire" broke out near the intersection of Bethany Road and Amherst Drive on Tuesday, June 10.

EVACUATIONS

The following zones are under an evacuation order:

  • BRK-Z005, BRK-Z011-B
  • Walnut Avenue above Bel Aire Drive
  • Above Bel Aire Ballfield

The zones below are under an evacuation warning, not a mandatory order:

  • BRK-Z008, BRK-Z011-A, BRK-Z012
  • Irving Drive to Magnolia Boulevard above Kenneth Road.

CLOSURES

  • Hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center.

CLOSURES

  • Hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 5

 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

BurbankLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWildfires