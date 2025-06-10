Bethany Fire threatening Burbank buildings, forcing evacuations

article

A fire broke out in the Burbank area, threatening nearby buildings.

What we know:

The "Bethany Fire" broke out near the intersection of Bethany Road and Amherst Drive on Tuesday, June 10.

EVACUATIONS

The following zones are under an evacuation order:

BRK-Z005, BRK-Z011-B

Walnut Avenue above Bel Aire Drive

Above Bel Aire Ballfield

The zones below are under an evacuation warning, not a mandatory order:

BRK-Z008, BRK-Z011-A, BRK-Z012

Irving Drive to Magnolia Boulevard above Kenneth Road.

CLOSURES

Hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center.

CLOSURES

Hiking trails above Burbank, including Wildwood Canyon and Stough Nature Center

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.