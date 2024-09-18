LA man who attacked fruit stand with ax ordered to pay vendors $2.8 million

A Woodland Hills man was ordered to pay millions of dollars for attacks on two street vendors in his neighborhood, including at least one attack with an ax, according to attorneys.

A jury on Wednesday found Daniel McGuire guilty of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more for the attacks.

"This is a landmark street vendor verdict reflecting the communities’ support of street vendors and the rejection of racism, bigotry and hate against street vendors," the vendors' attorneys said in a statement. This verdict sends a message to those who attempt to attack street vendors, they will be held accountable at all levels."

McGuire was accused of attacking two street vendors and their stands back in 2022. FOX 11 reported on one of the attacks that was caught on camera, which appeared to show McGuire hacking Jonathan Alvarez's stand apart with an ax. At the time, community members said these types of attacks had happened multiple times.

"This is the same guy that's been attacking people for quite a while now," said Mike, a community advocate. "He attacks street vendors, and he's basically destroying their carts, destroying their fruits, all their merchandise, whatever he can. He's very destructive with his behavior. He's very belligerent. Everything he says is nonsense."

More videos shared by the vendors' attorneys appeared to show McGuire yelling at a vendor, saying "I told you to get the f--- out of here," before shoving the stand to the ground.

All told, McGuire was ordered to pay more than $2.8 million to Alvarez and Tomas Leocadio for their damages from the attacks.