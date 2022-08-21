Vendor whose stand was destroyed with ax returns to work

A Woodland Hills street vendor whose stand was destroyed by an ax-wielding man last week returned to work Sunday to a community eager to support him.

A now-viral video made rounds last week of a man destroying the vendor's stand on the street corner. Neighbors at the time that the man, who has not been identified, is a bully and a nuisance.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Man uses axe to destroy street vendor's fruit stand in Woodland Hills

They said the man is aggressive with everyone, that last week's attack was not his first, and that he lives in the neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department has investigated the incidents but has not formally identified the man.

On Sunday, the vendor returned to the street corner where his stand was torn down. Community members had set up signs, encouraging others to patronize the stand. The sidewalks were filled with customers and drivers passing by honked their horns in support and even stopped to buy some produce.

Attacks on vendors have become exceedingly common in the area. Earlier this weekend, a vendor was attacked and carjacked by a man in Hancock Park. His car has since been found.

SUGGESTED: LA council member seeks to expand protections for street vendors

On Friday Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield filed a motion to expand protections to street vendors. Blumenfield said that attacks like these are on the rise, and while they may not be solely affecting street vendors, the attacks "are accompanied by obvious anti-Latino and anti-immigrant language."