VIDEO: Man uses axe to destroy street vendor's fruit stand in Woodland Hills

A popular fruit vendor in Woodland Hills was attacked and his cart destroyed- and it was all caught on camera.

Neighbors say the man, who has not been identified, is a bully and a nuisance.

Friends of the fruit vendor held a rally to support him, but the man showed up there, too.

Neighbors say this is typical of the man, being aggressive with everyone, calling people insulting names, using racist slurs, and threatening violence.

The rally for the fruit vendor turned into a protest at the man's Woodland Hills house.

He cursed at them and sprayed them with a hose, witnesses told FOX 11.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man was gone by the time officers arrived at the scene. No arrests were made.