LAPD investigating homicide in Central Los Angeles neighborhood

A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles' Arlington Heights neighborhood after a person was found shot to death Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of W. Pico near the corner of Manhattan Place according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information on a suspect or the shooting victim was not released.

Pico Boulevard is closed between St. Andrews and Western as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.