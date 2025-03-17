Overall crime in Los Angeles declined in 2024, LAPD Chief says

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said data shows overall crime declined in 2024.

During the morning briefing, attended by LA Mayor Karen Bass and members of the LAPD Board of Police Commissioners, McDonnell said homicides were down 65% in Boyle Heights.

By the numbers:

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the department found the following when comparing data from 2024 to 2023:

Homicide cases decreased 14% (-47);

Victims shot cases decreased by approximately 19% (-225);

LAPD secured 7,634 illegal firearms, including 790 ghost guns;

Rape, robbery and aggravated assault, also known as violent crimes, decreased by 2,586 cases (30,574 Person/Violent Crimes in 2023);

Aggravated assault cases decreased by 2,371 (20,042 aggravated assaults in 2023);

Rape cases decreased by 97 (1,505 rapes in 2023);

Robberies remained just about flat with 8,637 cases (8,696 robberies in 2023)

LAPD data also showed the following:

Citywide property crimes -- which includes burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicle and theft -- decreased by 7,259 cases (109,025 property crimes in 2023);

Burglaries decreased by 1,092 cases (15,340 burglaries in 2023);

Motor vehicle thefts (MVT) decreased by 1,963 cases (26,827 MVTs in 2023);

Theft from motor vehicle (TFMV) decreased by 3,988 cases (30,788 TFMVs in 2023); and

Thefts decreased by 216 cases (36,070 thefts in 2023).

Although traffic safety remained a challenge in 2024, the police chief noted that fatal felony hit-and-run collisions dropped by nearly 6.5%, with nine fewer cases compared to 2023.

Collisions involving driving under the influence declined by 36.7%, or 11 cases, while fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions decreased by 7%, or 13 cases, during the same period.

McDonnell added that the LAPD's 2024 crime data reflected their commitment to public safety and the strength of community partnerships.

What they're saying:

"While we celebrate this progress, there is still work to be done and we realize if you were a crime victim these numbers may not carry weight. We hear you," McDonnell added. "The LAPD remains committed to ensuring every resident feels safe in their neighborhood. Together, we will continue driving these numbers in the right direction as we look ahead to the rest of 2025."