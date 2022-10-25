2 men arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting 11-year-old they babysat

Two men were arrested in Los Alamitos for multiple counts of sexual assault against a minor. Now, authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Officials with the Los Alamitos Police Department said in late August, they received a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor. According to investigators, an 11-year-old boy reported he had been sexually assaulted by the two suspects who had babysat him for years.

The child's mom told FOX 11 that the family hired a former coworker of hers to babysit her son back in 2017. Her son was just entering the first grade, and she was working 24-hour shifts on an ambulance.

In August, the mother told FOX 11 that her son was "watching a YouTube video where people were revealing their one secret they never told anyone. He broke down and disclosed the abuse."

Los Alamitos PD and the Orange County District Attorney's Office investigated the allegations.

On Oct. 20, 21-year-old Gabriel Perez and 19-year-old Christopher Perez were arrested after detectives searched a search warrant at their home. Officials did not disclose how the two victims are related.

Those who believe they were victimized by the suspects are asked to call Los Alamitos PD Detective Sgt. Kain Gallaugher at 562-431-2255 at extension 408.

