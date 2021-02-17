Longtime LASD sergeant dies of COVID-19 complications

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is once again mourning the loss of one of its own.

LASD announced on social media that Sergeant Armando Meneses died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications.

LASD described Meneses as a "dear husband, father and almost 25-year veteran" of the department.

"He was a truly honorable man with a golden heart. Please keep him and his entire family in your prayers," LASD tweeted.

The news of Meneses' death comes just days after LASD mourned the loss of longtime deputy Pedro Romo. Romo was also a 25-year veteran, LASD said.

