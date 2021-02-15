25-year LA County Sheriff's veteran deputy dies from COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was mourning the loss of Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran of the force who died from an illness related to COVID-19, the department said Monday.

LASD said Deputy Romo passed away on Feb. 14.

Deputy Romo was transferred to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station in 2004 and worked as a student resource officer at Valencia High School for 13 years.



"Please keep his loved ones in your prayers," the department said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.