Millions of Californians under excessive heat warnings as 'long duration heat wave' grips region

Millions of California residents are under excessive heat warnings as a "long-duration heat wave" continues to grip much of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat wave is expected to last throughout the week, with temperatures exceeding triple digits for some areas including Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties.

"The hot conditions will extend as far as some of the coastal ranges, as well as the western Los Angeles County valleys. However, onshore flow will keep many other coastal valleys and the beaches considerably cooler," meteorologists said.

During the morning hours, there will be low clouds and areas of dense fog, especially near coastal areas, forecasters said.

Additionally, there are thunderstorm chances each day from Monday through Wednesday over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and eastern Antelope Valley expanding to include the northern Ventura County Mountains Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat is expected to reach potentially dangerous levels in some areas, with an excessive heat warning in place until 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley foothills, the San Gabriel Mountains, and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. The NWS said those areas could see temperatures as high as 106 degrees, creating "dangerously hot conditions."

"There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors," forecasters said.

Mountain temperatures could reach up to 98 degrees, according to the NWS. But the excessive heat watch will then take effect for the area and continue until Wednesday evening, with highs possibly up to 103 degrees.

According to the NWS, some of the expected high temperatures were tamped down by a marine layer that "has refused to budge and remains at around 1,200 feet."

"This is creating a significant moderating effect for the coastal valleys and highs there, while warmer than yesterday, should only top out in the 90s to lower 100s," forecasters said. "Still 4-8 degrees above normal but not really worthy of any heat hazards. Higher up in elevation above the marine layer, including the Santa Monicas, and farther inland across the interior temperatures are still quite hot and a mix of heat advisories and warnings are still in effect.

"Some additional warming is expected across Antelope Valley, though chances for reaching 110 are under 10% at least through early next week."

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211. Information on city spots to keep cool is available at www.laparks.org/reccenter and www.lapl.org/branches, and by calling 311.

The city of Los Angeles is operating four "augmented" cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Wednesday. The centers are located at:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles;

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City;

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.;

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles; and

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St.

A cooling trend is expected over next weekend, the NWS said.

CNS contributed to this report.