Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats

Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex.

Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil rights, along with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a firearm with a temporary restraining order and violation of civil rights and two misdemeanor counts each of disobeying a court order and resisting arrest.

The case includes hate crime allegations, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Lake allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several neighbors in the apartment complex on East 2nd Street last month and as recently as last Friday, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Lake was arrested about 12:10 a.m. last Friday after officers went to the apartment complex in connection with a report of a neighbor dispute, Long Beach police said last week.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling party who stated one of the residents in the complex, a female adult suspect, was in violation of a restraining order," police said in a statement.

"During their investigation, officers discovered that the suspect was in possession of an inoperable firearm, which was subsequently recovered by officers," police said.

Lake has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

She is due back in a Long Beach courtroom Aug. 30. A hearing is set then to determine if there is enough evidence to allow the case against her to proceed to trial.