Long Beach woman arrested in double fatal hit-and-run while on bail for previous deadly crash

The Brief Ahkeyajahnique Owens, 24, was arrested for a Sunday hit-and-run that killed two people while out on bail for a previous fatal crash. Forensic evidence linked Owens to an October 2025 collision that killed a bicyclist; she turned herself in on Wednesday after being identified as the suspect in both cases. While Owens is booked on a manslaughter warrant for the 2025 case, detectives plan to present formal charges for the most recent double-fatal crash next week.



A 24-year-old woman who was allegedly involved in two separate crashes in Long Beach over the span of three months, resulting in the deaths of three people, is in custody.

What we know:

According to police, Ahkeyajahnique Owens was involved in the Oct. 6, 2025 fatal collision at East Fourth Street and Bonito Avenue that killed 35-year-old bicyclist Raul Augustin Gallopa. Following that incident, Owens was arrested and released.

On Sunday, police say Owens was involved in a second fatal crash at Atlantic Avenue and East Sixth Street. In this collision, 21-year-old Gilberto Lopez and 24-year-old Bobbi Smith, were killed, and three others were injured.

Police allege Owens left the scene before authorities arrived.

Forensic evidence linked Owens to both crime scenes, police said, leading Owens to turn herself in on Wednesday.

She was booked into the Long Beach City Jail on a warrant for felony vehicular manslaughter related to the October crash. Her bail is set at $200,000.

What's next:

Prosecutors will review the evidence related to the recent double-fatal collision next week to determine additional charges.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7110.