15-year-old Long Beach twins launch viral ‘Glizzy Street’ hot dog stand

The Brief Twins Chazz and Chaze Clemons turned a simple idea into a viral sensation. They have since gained hundreds of thousands of social media followers. The brothers plan to keep their business going when they return to school at the end of August. However, their parents said they must earn A's and B's.



A set of twins from Long Beach are going viral for rolling up their sleeves and taking action with their entrepreneurial spirit.

It started as a $400 investment

What we know:

Twin brothers Chazz and Chaze Clemons took full advantage of their time over the summer break and turned a simple idea into a viral sensation, gaining popularity on social media for their Glizzy Street hot dog stand.

"Instead of doing nothing at home, we wanted to make some money and try to do something big. We invested $400 that we saved from working weekends at our family gas station to start it up. It's a pretty big investment for us, but with some hard work and long nights, it will all be worth it," they explained in a social media video.

Initially, they barely knew how to cook, but with determination, family and community support, they’ve attracted long lines and hundreds of thousands of followers. Not only do they sell hot dogs, but they also sell merchandise.

What they're saying:

The twins, who are part of a family of 10, attribute their success to family support.

"Our older brother asked us what we wanted to do this summer. He gave us choices, like going to amusement parks, having all the fun. But we wanted to start our own business," they explained.

The asking price? $5.

"It’s a good pricing point. We’re never changing it. Never," they said.

Get your Glizzy Street hot dog at 6850 Long Beach Blvd., open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What's next:

The young business owners start school at the end of the month and said they’ll continue to find time to run their popular hot dog stand after school. To keep going, their parents said they have to maintain A’s and B’s.

"We want to continue to grow Glizzy Street. We see it way bigger than just staying at one location. We want to keep growing," they added.