Long Beach speed cameras go live as city begins 60-day warning period

The Brief Long Beach activated speed cameras at 18 locations, initially issuing warnings to drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit. The city says the cameras are intended to reduce serious and fatal crashes after 53 fatal traffic collisions in 2025. Fines ranging from $50 to $500 will begin Dec. 8, with revenue funding program costs and traffic-safety measures.



Long Beach’s new speed cameras are officially live.

The city activated its automated speed enforcement system Wednesday, with cameras at 18 locations watching for drivers traveling 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

For now, drivers caught speeding will receive warnings. The city’s 60-day warning period runs through Dec. 7, with fines beginning Dec. 8.

"We want to slow down. Every small reduction in speeds significantly lowers risks," Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said.

The rollout comes after a deadly year on Long Beach roads.

The city recorded 53 fatal traffic collisions in 2025, the highest number in more than a decade, according to city officials.

Richardson and other city leaders say the cameras are intended to change driver behavior and reduce serious and fatal crashes.

"We want these citations to decline, with the ultimate goal of zero violations and ultimately zero traffic deaths," Richardson said.

Drivers divided over new cameras

Some Long Beach residents said they support the cameras, particularly because of the number of pedestrian and traffic deaths in the city.

One driver told FOX 11 that some Long Beach streets "are like a highway sometimes" and said the city "had to come up with an answer at some point."

Another driver said the issue is personal, saying a younger sister was killed in Long Beach and that she believes the city needs to improve traffic safety.

But other residents remain skeptical.

One driver described the cameras as a potential "cash grab" for the city.

Others questioned privacy, including whether the cameras are collecting information on every vehicle that passes.

The city says the cameras are designed to change behavior, not generate revenue.

Long Beach expects roughly $5 million a year in citation revenue, with about half — approximately $2.5 million — expected to cover the cost of administering the program. The remaining revenue is required to fund traffic-calming and roadway-safety measures.

How much will speeding tickets cost?

Once the warning period ends, fines will depend on how far over the speed limit a driver is traveling:

11-15 mph over: $50

16-25 mph over: $100

26 mph or more over: $200

100 mph or more: $500

The penalties are civil fines and do not add points to a driver's license.

The city says it hopes the number of citations will eventually decline as drivers change their behavior.

The speed cameras are part of Long Beach's effort to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on city streets.

The city also has approval for two additional speed cameras along Pacific Coast Highway, which are separate from the 18-camera rollout.