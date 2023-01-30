Long Beach announces grants for small businesses affected by crime, vandalism

Small businesses in Long Beach impacted by property crimes and vandalism can now apply for grant funds for support thanks to the Visual Improvement Grant Program.

"Our small business owners have endured several crises over the last few years while keeping their shops running and their employees working," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "With this new grant opportunity, the City continues to provide support during this process of recovery."

Businesses impacted by crime and vandalism on or after Oct. 1, 2022 are eligible to apply.

A total $350,000 from the Long Beach Recovery Act funds will be repurposed for this funding, officials said.

"It should be noted that crime and vandalism can be committed by people who may be housed or unhoused and often exacerbated by mental health challenges and increases in societal stressors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic effects. Small businesses are a key component to a vibrant community" said Bo Martinez, Director of Economic Development. "This grant opportunity is one of several the City has provided over the last few years to help small businesses get through challenging times and start to thrive once again."

Applications will open on Feb. 22, with more information and the online application available at longbeach.gov/smallbizgrants. Applications will remain open until funding is depleted.

For more information, visit the Long Beach Recovery Act website at longbeach.gov/recovery/reporting-data.