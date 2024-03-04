Long Beach restaurant stabbing suspect arrested at LAX

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant in Belmont Shore over the weekend.

Brandon Nguyen, 29, of Huntington Beach was arrested Monday at Los Angeles International Airport and booked on suspicion of murder.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. Long Beach police officers were called out to the restaurant in the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street after reports of a stabbing. Officials said a fight broke out between two groups, and at one point, one man stabbed another in the torso before running off.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he later died. Police have only identified him as a 20-year-old Long Beach resident.

"We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community, and we will commit all available resources to ensuring that those responsible for crimes like this are held accountable," said Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish.

The circumstances around the fight were still unclear Monday. Long Beach Police said they anticipate handing the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration later this week.

In the meantime, Nguyen is being held without bail.