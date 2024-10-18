Long Beach punk rock store plagued by 4th break-in in 2 years

"It's a gross feeling knowing someone is in your store in the middle of the night, taking things and damaging your property," said Lindsay Shaver, owner of Dead Rockers, a specialty punk rock store in Long Beach.

On October 16, thieves armed with a hammer broke through the store's front door. Lindsay, who has owned the shop for 12 years, described the scene captured on her security cameras: "There were two people; one was wearing a hoodie with a Batman logo, and they had a mask on their face. There was someone else in a Honda minivan outside."

This marks the fourth break-in at Dead Rockers in just two years. Thieves have stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise each time, but the police have yet to identify any suspects.

In the latest break-in, Lindsay says, "They took tons of band shirts, they took purses, they took our entire cash register." Despite alerting authorities right away, it took the police 45 minutes to respond. By then, the thieves had already fled the scene.

Lindsay admits these repeated break-ins make it increasingly difficult for her to stay in business. She says, "It's devastating, especially given the economy; it's really hard for small businesses. So when you get impacted this way, it's heartbreaking."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help Lindsay's store. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

Anyone with information on the break-in incidents is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department.