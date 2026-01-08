Long Beach Poly student shot near campus

The Brief A Long Beach Poly student was wounded in an off-campus shooting Thursday morning near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 17th Street. The victim sought help at the school immediately after the incident, where staff provided first aid before he was transported to a local hospital. The shooter's identity and motive remain unknown as Long Beach police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.



A high school student was injured in an off-campus shooting Thursday morning in Long Beach, prompting an investigation and increased security at a nearby campus.

What we know:

According to the Long Beach Unified School District, the student, who attends Long Beach Polytechnic High School, was shot around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 17th Street. This location is about two blocks away from the school's campus at 1600 Atlantic Avenue.

Following the shooting, the student managed to arrive at school, where staff immediately rendered support and first aid.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, and the student was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

In response to the shooting, school officials stated that the campus "remains safe."

As a precautionary measure, school security maintained an increased presence on the campus throughout the day. Long Beach police were on-site and are leading the investigation into the shooting.

What we don't know:

While the district confirmed the student was injured, the exact extent of the student's injuries was not immediately disclosed.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Thursday, the school district expressed support for the injured student.

"Our thoughts are with the student and his family as they focus on recovery," the district said.

What's next:

Long Beach police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding a potential suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Long Beach Police Department as the investigation remains active.