White supremacist flyers posted in Long Beach

A search is underway for a suspect spotted posting white supremacist flyers in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call from the area of Atlantic Avenue and Cartagena Street early Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, officers found several handwritten flyers with "bias-motivated speech."

Residents in the area, however, are disgusted after hearing about the flyers. Neighbors tell FOX 11 the flyers had White supremacist messages.

Below a photo captured from a surveillance camera:

