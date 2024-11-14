Long Beach police end Metro patrols

The Brief The contract between Los Angeles Metro and the Long Beach Police Department expires on Dec. 30. When the contract expires, there will no longer be LBPD officers patrolling trains and train stations. LA Metro is working on a proper transition plan to minimize impact on ridership.



The Long Beach Police Department on Thursday announced its contract with Los Angeles Metro for providing public safety services on Metro trains and at the eight Metro stations in Long Beach has expired.

"This decision comes after significant deliberation and analysis of crime statistics, staffing considerations, and contractual obligations," the LBPD said in a statement.

The contract was already extended by six months and is currently set to end on Dec. 30, 2024. But officials said there is a possibility of month-to-month extensions until March 2025.

"Although we will not be engaging in a new Metro contract, we will continue to partner with LA Metro to ensure the safety of our community while also collaborating with any law enforcement structure put into place by LA Metro," officials said.

LBPD patrol officers will continue to respond to calls for service on or near Metro trains and stations. But when the contact is expired, there will be no LBPD patrol officers on trains and stations, unless they are dispatched for emergency calls for service.

Right now LA Metro is working on a proper transition plan to minimize the impact on ridership and is evaluating who will take over public safety services for Metro stations and trains in Long Beach.