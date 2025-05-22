Long Beach nurses strike for 24 hours - here's what they're asking for

Long Beach nurses are striking for 24 hours, citing stalled negotiations over patient care, working conditions, and staffing.

What we know:

The strike began at 7 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to conclude at 7 a.m. Friday.

The affected hospital, MemorialCare, has stated that critical care and ongoing services will not be impacted, with only elective surgeries being rescheduled.

SUGGESTED: LA County workers end 48-hour strike for higher wages

The nurses are represented by the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United.

Timeline:

Negotiations between the nurses' union and MemorialCare for a new contract, including salary raises, have been ongoing since February 2025.

The union claims there has been little or no movement on key issues throughout these discussions.

SUGGESTED: How employee strike affects LA County's health care

The strike follows previous protests from medical workers at the hospital, who allege that negotiations have stalled with no movement on contract terms.

The backstory:

The nurses contend that the hospital has "refused to engage in good faith" in negotiations regarding "needed improvements to patient care, working conditions and staffing."

These unresolved issues have reportedly pushed them to take this protest action.

SUGGESTED: Thousands of LA County union workers rally for higher wages

The union also claims that MemorialCare laid off 78 registered nurses immediately before canceling negotiations that were scheduled for May 9th.

The other side:

MemorialCare said it has activated plans to continue providing essential health care services amid the strike.

"Despite CNA’s decision to strike, our hospitals will remain open to serve the community, and patients will continue to receive needed care," said Stephanie Garcia, MSN, RN, TCRN, Vice President, Operations. "When the union chose to walk out, we took action to ensure uninterrupted care – which requires securing contracts for replacement nurses. As is typical for these type of staffing arrangements, the contract for these qualified temporary registered nurses requires the hospitals to commit to a minimum five-day work schedule for the replacement staff. The union’s leadership was well aware of this standard industry practice, and the implications, when it made the decision for its members to strike."

"We are extremely disappointed that the union has chosen this damaging course of action," says Garcia. "We still believe the best path to a fair and equitable contract is through continued dialogue at the bargaining table—not on the picket line. We remain ready and committed to returning to negotiations and focusing our efforts on reaching resolution."