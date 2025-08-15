Long Beach man rescued after 2 days stranded under waterfall in Sequoia National Forest

The Brief A Long Beach man was rescued after being trapped in Sequoia National Forest for three days. Ryan Wardwell of Long Beach was trapped behind the Seven Teacups waterfalls after a rappelling incident. Wardell was treated for minor injuries and dehydration.



Rescue teams in Sequoia National Forest this week were able to save a Southern California man who had been trapped underneath a waterfall for three days.

Timeline:

Ryan Wardwell from Long Beach was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 10, at the top of the Seven Teacups waterfalls in the Kern River. According to officials, Wardwell was planning on rappelling down the falls, but didn't return to his car Sunday night.

Local sheriff's deputies searched the area all day on Monday using aircraft with infrared detection, but weren't able to find Wardell.

The next morning, crews were able to find Wardwell after flying a drone behind the waterfall. Officials then threw a rescue helicopter in and were able to lift Wardwell out to safety.

SUGGESTED: Corona police smash window to rescue baby left in 110-degree car

What we know:

According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Wardwell tried to rappel down the falls, but was taken off the line by the fast-moving water, and was trapped.

The helicopter took Wardwell to a landing zone. After three days, Wardell was suffering from dehydration and suffered only minor injuries. He was then reunited with his family.