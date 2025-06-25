Corona police smash window to rescue baby left in 110-degree car

The Brief Officers quickly jumped into action to rescue a baby who was left alone in a hot car. The temperature inside the car reached 110 degrees.



The Corona Police Department shared video of officers rescuing a newborn baby that was left unattended in a hot car.

On June 17, officers responded to a call of a baby alone in a vehicle with the engine off and windows up. Once on scene, officers said the baby was in distress and quickly jumped into action. Officers smashed the driver's side window and unlocked the car to free the baby.

The baby was alone in the vehicle, and it's unclear where his parents were.

Police said the Corona Fire Department used a thermo-device to read the internal temperature of the vehicle, which was recorded to be 110 degrees.

What we don't know:

The baby's current condition is unknown. It's also unclear how long the baby was in the car for.

SUGGESTED:

Tips on protecting kids

What you can do:

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, leaving a child alone in a car can lead to serious injury or death from heatstroke, even in cooler temperatures.

Parents are urged to never leave a child in the car alone, even for a minute.

Below is a list of facts and safety tips from Safe Kids Worldwide.

Facts About Heat Car Deaths

On average, a child dies from heatstroke every 9 days. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help.

Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s.

Tips for Preventing Hot Car Deaths

Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.

Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.

Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situation.