Long Beach man arrested for murder in double stabbing

A Long Beach man was arrested for murder this week after allegedly stabbing two people in a fight outside a business, according to police.

Michael Smalls, 56, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. The incident happened just before midnight the night of Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police say two fights broke out that night. The first involved two victims facing off against a man armed with a taser out in front of a business on the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach.

That fight led to a second fight, in which police say Smalls got physical with the two men and ended up stabbing both of them. Police then say Smalls then fled on a bicycle, while the man who allegedly had a taser was detained at the scene and arrested on a different charge.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with stab wounds. Long Beach Fire Department officials transported the victims to a local hospital. The following morning, one of the victims, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Finley of Long Beach, died from his injuries. Long Beach Police have not identified the second man who was stabbed and have not provided any updates on his condition.

Smalls was booked into the Long Beach City Jail for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, and is currently being held on $2,000,000 bail. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration this week. The motive is under investigation.

Police are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 562-570-7244.