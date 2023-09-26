Long Beach lowers speed limits on more than 100 city streets

Speed limits on more than 100 streets in Long Beach will be reduced to improve traffic safety for pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists.

This follows a Dec. 2022 vote from City Council that permitted the reduction of speed limits on the city streets that together total 92 miles.

The speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph or less on at least 50 streets.

The affected streets were chosen based on the city's High Injury Network, a map that shows intersections and corridors where pedestrian, cyclist and driver accidents are reported.

To see a map of which streets will be affected, tap or click here.