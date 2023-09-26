Thief breaks into car gas station in El Monte, allegedly steals purse, transfers money via woman's phone

Surveillance camera shows a thief breaking into a woman's unlocked car at a gas station in El Monte and then running off with her purse, which had her cell phone. To make matters worse, police were told the thief used the woman's Venmo account to send $2,500 to his own account.

According to the El Monte Police Department, the break-in happened at a gas station near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Durfee Avenue on September 21. Police were told the thief allegedly transferred the money after realizing the woman's phone wasn't locked at the time of the break-in.

Police later confirmed the woman's car doors were unlocked when during the gas station visit.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been announced in the break-in.

Now, police are warning the public to make sure to remain vigilant at all times and lock your car doors.